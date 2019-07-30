Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

KO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.