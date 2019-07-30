Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $210,000 in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. 814,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,372. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

