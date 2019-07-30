Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 4,925 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 16,783,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 818,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,156,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 311,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

