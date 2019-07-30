Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

