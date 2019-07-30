Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,406,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after buying an additional 584,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 529,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,958,000 after buying an additional 519,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

