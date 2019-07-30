Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $3.61 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM remained flat at $$74.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,687,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,612,208. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

