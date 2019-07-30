Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 680 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 2,960,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,002. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.