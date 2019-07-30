RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.68 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,543.88 and a beta of 0.79. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,780,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,648. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

