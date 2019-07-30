Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.19-1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at $218,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.