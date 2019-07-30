Reviewing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & DecisionPoint Systems (NYSE:DPSI)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -3.95% -5.41% -3.93% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

16.7% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jianpu Technology and DecisionPoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.99%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DecisionPoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 2.09 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -26.00 DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A

DecisionPoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DecisionPoint Systems beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.