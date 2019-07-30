Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,128 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Noble Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 528,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,520,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

