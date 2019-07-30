Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 191 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 55,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,409. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

