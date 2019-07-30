Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after buying an additional 263,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 2,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,964,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

