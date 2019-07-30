Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 702 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EQT worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 121,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,728. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

