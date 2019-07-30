Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 688 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Corelogic worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,395,000 after purchasing an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 137,449 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Chatham sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $137,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $617,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.