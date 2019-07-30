Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com stock traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,899.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,935.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

