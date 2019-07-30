Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $696-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.30 million.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.08-9.52 EPS.
RH traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 1,646,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $162.10.
Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Restoration Hardware
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.