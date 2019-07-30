Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $696-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.30 million.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.08-9.52 EPS.

RH traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 1,646,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $162.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Restoration Hardware to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.53.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

