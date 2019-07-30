Resource Planning Group Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 194.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

