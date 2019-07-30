Resource Planning Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

