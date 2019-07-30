Resource Planning Group Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after buying an additional 252,396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.61.

