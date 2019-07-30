Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Update

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 1,224,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $572.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at $297,701.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 493,849 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 317.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 337,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,752 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,221,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,681 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 60,238.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

