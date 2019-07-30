ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $337,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $167,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,061 shares of company stock valued at $11,460,260. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

