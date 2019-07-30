Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (TSE: PD):

7/29/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

7/29/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

7/26/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$4.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

7/9/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

6/20/2019 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

6/6/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

6/5/2019 – Precision Drilling was given a new C$5.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE PD traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,491. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$73,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,009,024 shares in the company, valued at C$2,464,036.61. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at C$361,425.91.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

