Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $148.13. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $148.13, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

REMYF has been the topic of several research reports.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.11.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

