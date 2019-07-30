Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.71. 775,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

