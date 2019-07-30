Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $777,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. 2,246,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,063. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

