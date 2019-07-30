Regional Management (RM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RM stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 68,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 62,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,493,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

