Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 391 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $191,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.