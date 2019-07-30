Regal Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,768. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

