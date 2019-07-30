Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 1,716,224 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

