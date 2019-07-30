Refereum (RFR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $284,244.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Refereum has a market cap of $6.79 million and $284,244.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01549582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00116905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,029,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

