ReddCoin Market Capitalization Hits $38.74 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and approximately $126,044.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.01112770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00263050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004779 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004936 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bisq, BiteBTC, YoBit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

