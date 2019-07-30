RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Trading Down 1.3%

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, approximately 205,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 148,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.