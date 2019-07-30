Realty Income Corp to Issue Aug 19 Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a aug 19 dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.