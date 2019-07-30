Ratecoin Hits Market Cap of $59,088.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $59,088.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

