Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 23,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,583 shares of company stock valued at $318,015 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rambus by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rambus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,909,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rambus by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 120,707 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.