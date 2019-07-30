Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.31.

NYSE:RL traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. 168,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

