Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,527 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 405,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,086 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.