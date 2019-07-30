Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.