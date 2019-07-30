Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quidel were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,899,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $6,475,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $4,306,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $121,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,963 shares of company stock worth $4,018,580 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.