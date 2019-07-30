Quebecoin (QBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,139.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $21,139.00 and $108.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

