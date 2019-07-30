Pundi X Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $130.42 million and $1.72 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.05 or 0.05946985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 261,834,927,333 coins and its circulating supply is 234,446,468,515 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.