Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.83.

PEG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,438.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,395 shares of company stock worth $9,539,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

