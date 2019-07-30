PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 8,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.76. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43.

In other news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,718. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

