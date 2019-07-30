PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,745. PTC has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 202.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

