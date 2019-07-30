ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.82% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

