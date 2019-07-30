ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.75, approximately 21,996 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

