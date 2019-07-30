ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.31, approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 7.36% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

