ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $17.96

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $17.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,398,290 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $409,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

