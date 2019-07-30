Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,952,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 21,090,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $2,487,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,788 shares of company stock worth $27,259,835. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. 17,789,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $287.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

